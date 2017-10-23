Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani have been blessed with a baby girl on October 20. And while the news just broke earlier today, we have already got a glimpse of their little bundle of joy as the new parents stepped out of Mumbai's Hinduja hospital holding their baby girl in their arms while heading home.

Esha and Bharat welcomed their first child and looked joyous as they posed for the shutterbugs outside the hospital along with their family members. During Esha's pregnancy, her mother, veteran actress and politician Hema Malini said, "If it's a girl, I will teach her Bharatnatyam. If it's a boy, he will have to learn the Georgian dance."

And it looks like the granny will surely train her granddaughter in the classical dance form like she did for her daughter Esha.

While the first time parents Esha and Bharat are yet to decide on the name for the new-born, fans await to catch a glimpse of grandfather Dharmendra playing with his granddaughter in the days to come.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who have known each other since childhood, got married on June 29, 2012.