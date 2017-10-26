Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been recently busy due to Secret Superstar promotions and Diwali parties. The recent buzz is that the superstar's busy schedule took a toll on his driver's sleep.

According to SpotboyE, Aamir's driver almost dozed off while driving him to Sanjay Dutt's Diwali bash. The two actors stay close and it takes around 10 minutes for Aamir to reach Sanjay's house.

While the driver was taking him to the Bhoomi actor's Diwali party, Aamir caught his driver dozing off through the car's rear-view mirror.

Aamir's work schedule may be affecting the driver's sleep, but this kind of incident may lead to serious accidents. We can say they escaped a mishap, and this is not the first time Aamir's driver has put the actor in a risky situation.

According to reports, the driver dozed off earlier as well, when he was dropping Aamir, wife Kiran and their son Azad to the airport. At that time, Aamir just gave a warning and moved on.

But after the recent incident, Aamir is said to be furious and he is in search for a new driver. Well, it is difficult to keep up with these star's work schedule. Thus, it looks like a good decision to change the driver.

Meanwhile, Aamir's movie, Secret Superstar, has garnered immense appreciation from all quarters. The actor has just wrapped up the movie's promotion and is currently flying high because of its success.

He will now be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.