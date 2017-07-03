The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students of classes 10 and 12 can now apply for re-evaluation. The class 12 students who have registered to receive a copy of their answer booklet are eligible to apply.

Read: Here's why CBSE plans to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 exams in February from 2018

Students can register for the re-evaluation of up to 10 questions in 12 subjects including English core, English elective (CBSE), English elective (NCERT), Hindi core, Hindi elective, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, business studies, economics and accountancy.

The students would be required to submit Rs 100 for each question which should be sent through a demand draft to the local CBSE office by July 7 "or through NEFT". Meanwhile, the request for scrutiny of marks will be accepted only once.

According to The Times of India, Sonali, a Delhi student, found out she got only 68 in mathematics for her Class XII exam while she was awarded 99, 95 and 96 in economics, accountancy and business studies, respectively.

Another student Samiksha Sharma faced the same horror after she scored 42 in maths, while her scores in English, Business Studies and Fine Arts were pretty good.

When these two students applied for verification or a re-totalling of marks, Sonali's 68 rose to 95 while Samiksha's score more than doubled to 90.

But this was not the end; more verifications that followed revealed that Mohammad Affan, a Mumbai student who had scored 80 per cent and above in all his subjects, had scored 90 in maths, instead of the 50 that was previously awarded to him. Another economics student who was 'failed' with 9 marks, finally ended up with 45.