After several reports of errors in the totalling of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 marks sent students into a frenzy, the Delhi High Court on Monday questioned the CBSE's evaluation process.

A bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and AK Chawla referred to the recent errors in the CBSE Class 12 results while hearing a plea filed by students challenging the scrapping of the re-evaluation policy by CBSE.

The court directed the CBSE to place before it the decision of its governing body and examination committee over scrapping the re-evaluation policy. It has also been asked to produce in court its marking schemes for different subjects in Class 12.

The petitioners, who just took their Class 12 board exams, also requested that their answer sheets be allowed to undergo re-evaluation, just the way their counterparts from Odisha were allowed to by the Orissa High Court.

However, the students were informed that CBSE had sought a review of the Orissa High Court order and has not yet declared the re-evaluated results in the state.

Hundreds of CBSE Class 12 students made a beeline to the board's divisional office to get their subject marks verified following the revelation of huge discrepancies in the marks calculations, according to Times of India.

It all started when Sonali, a Delhi student, was shocked to see that she had scored only 68 in mathematics while getting 99 in economics, 95 in accountancy and 96 in business studies.

Another student, Samiksha Sharma, was also distressed to see that she had scored 42 in maths, while her scores in English, business studies and fine arts were good.

When these two students applied for verification or a retotalling of marks, Sonali's 68 rose to 95 while Samiksha's score more than doubled to 90.

But that was not the end, and more verifications that followed revealed that Mohammad Affan, a Mumbai student who had scored 80 percent and more in all his subjects, had scored 90 in maths, instead of the 50 that was previously awarded to him. Another economics student who was 'failed' with 9 marks, finally ended up with 45.

Though TOI reported that the CBSE's chairperson and spokesperson did not give official comments, a senior CBSE official was said to have admitted that the number of applications for verification of marks has been unprecedented. However, he had not reveal the exact number.

Students and guardians have been left asking what could have gone wrong while aggregating the marks, and moreover, if the CBSE was right in its decision to do away with the re-evaluation process.

Currently, a CBSE student needs a court order to apply for a re-evaluation.