Love has been defined in numerous ways by a number of authors, but very few have come close to the way Erich Segal describes it. The American author is best known for penning down the classic novel, Love Story (1970), which has been made into movies across languages and film industries. Decades after the book released, the novel is still popular among readers.

Apart from Love Story, Segal has penned a number of other books. These include Doctors: A Novel, The Class, Man, Woman, and Child, and many more. The writer has also contributed towards the screenplay and story of many films including Love, A Change of Seasons, Oliver's Story and Yellow Submarine, to name a few.

Marking his sixth death anniversary, we remember Segal through his best written lines from his novels.

"What can you say about a twenty-five-year-old girl who died? That she was beautiful. And brilliant. That she loved Mozart and Bach. And the Beatles. And me." - Love Story

"Living better is the best revenge" - Only Love

"Sometimes I ask myself what would I be if Jenny were alive. And then I answer: I would also be alive." – Oliver - Oliver's Story

"True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked." - Love Story

"Something may have been lost in translation, but it certainly wasn't love" - The Class

"Some were brilliant bordering on genius. Others, genius bordering on madness" - Love Story

"The 'equilibrium' that people see in me is really an illusion. I am as flawed as anyone. It's only that I seem to have the knack of hiding." - Doctors

"I went into Harvard one way and came out a different person... It's the air at Harvard; it's like a Renaissance court." - The Class

"You want to marry me?" "Yes" She tilted her head, did not smile but merely enquired "Why?" I looked her straight in the eye. "Because," I said. "Oh," she said. "That's a very good reason." - Love Story

"Deep down I'm still afraid, but at least I can deal with it" - Doctors