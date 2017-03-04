With a first major trophy of the season already secured, Manchester United will look to return to league engagements with another win when they host Bournemouth on Saturday. Jose Mourinho, after a difficult beginning to life at Old Trafford, has started to turn things around and the manager will now want to climb to the top four of the English Premier League with three points at home.

Premier League weekend schedule

Bournemouth, on current form, do not look like posing too much of a problem for Manchester United, with Eddie Howe's side yet to pick up a single victory in 2017.

That has led to worries over relegation and while that worry should help galvanise the team, it won't be easy to trip up a Manchester United side in top form.

Manchester United team news:

All eyes for this match will, again, be on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been the main reason behind United's turnaround of fortunes this season. Ibrahimovic scored two goals in the EFL Cup final against Southampton, including the winner and you wouldn't want to bet against the Swede turning in another winning goal on Saturday.

While Ibrahimovic looks like being a certain starter for this game, Mourinho might make a change or two from the team that played in the League Cup final.

Wayne Rooney could return to Premier League action after staying on the bench in the cup final, while Luke Shaw will be a part of the matchday squad for the first time since January.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, however, is still out with a hamstring injury, while midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is also unlikely to feature. Phil Jones has passed himself fit after a foot problem, but it remains to be seen of Mourinho considers the defender ready for Premier League action.

Bournemouth team news:

Howe's major concern will be to end this barren run since the turn of the year and find a way to pick up the three points. The manager will have to do that without his captain Simon Francis, however, who is still out with a hamstring injury picked up in the loss to Manchester City last month.

Jordon Ibe is back in the frame for selection, with the former Liverpool winger coming through training without any hitches following a knee issue.

Callum Wilson is a long-term absentee as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Possible playing XI:

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Carrick, Herrera; Mata, Pogba, Lingard; Ibrahimovic.

Bournemouth: Boruc; Smith; Cook, Mings, Daniels; Arter, Surman; Stanislas, Wilshere, Fraser; King.