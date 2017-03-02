As we head into the final stretch of the English Premier League, the fight at the top and the bottom will intensify, with several key games coming up this weekend – in round 27.

Arsenal fans want Wenger to join Barcelona

While Chelsea seem to be running away with the EPL title, there is still plenty to play for in the battle for the top four, and one of the key matchups in that contest will be Liverpool vs Arsenal.

The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham will want to take advantage of one or both of those teams dropping points, while the Blues will look to motor on further ahead as they move ever closer to locking up the title.

Here is a look at all ten matches of the Premier League this weekend, along with the dates, time and venue:

Saturday, March 4:

Manchester United vs Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Kickoff: 12.30pm GMT, 1.30pm CET, 7.30am ET and 6pm IST:

With the EFL Cup title now in their hands, Manchester United will look to return to Premier League action in style as well as they host a Bournemouth side yet to taste victory in 2017. With the form that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in, expect Manchester United to take all three points and put the pressure on the rest of the teams battling it out for a place in the top four.

West Bromwich Albion vs Crystal Palace at the Hawthorns. Kickoff: 3pm GMT, 4pm CET, 10am ET and 8.30pm IST:

The Baggies are in terrific form at the moment and unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches. They are just four points behind seventh-placed Everton but West Brom run into a Crystal Palace team desperate for points.

Sam Allarydce's men finally picked up a much-needed victory last weekend, against Middlesbrough, but were pushed back to the relegation zone after Leicester's win over Liverpool. So, a second consecutive win is essential.

Leicester City vs Hull City at the King Power Stadium. Kickoff: 3pm GMT, 4pm CET, 10am ET and 8.30pm IST.

With the Leicester of last season finally turning up on Monday, when they beat Liverpool 3-1, expect the champions to continue that strong form when they face Hull in what is a relegation-battle six-pointer.

Watford vs Southampton at Vicarage Road. Kickoff: 3pm GMT, 4pm CET, 10am ET and 8.30 pm IST:

Southampton, who need to recover from the heart-breaking EFL Cup final loss, and Watford are comfortably placed in mid-table, well away from relegation worries and with little chance of making a run for the European places. So, with the pressure off, why not a wonderfully-engaging high-scorer.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough at the bet365 Stadium. Kickoff: 3pm GMT, 4pm CET, 10am ET and 8.30pm IST:

Middlesbrough have found it difficult to score goals this season – they have netted a league-worst 19 – and are 17th in the table, only ahead of Crystal Palace on goal difference. Stoke are comfortably perched in 10th, but after getting mauled by Tottenham last weekend, Mark Hughes will demand reaction. Boro need to find goals from somewhere, if they are to get something out of this game.

Swansea City vs Burnley at the Liberty Stadium. Kickoff: 3pm GMT, 4pm CET, 10am ET and 8.30pm IST:

Since Paul Clement has taken over, Swansea have played some good football with solid results. Yet, they are still only two points clear of the relegation zone. The key to surviving in the Premier League is winning your home games and this is a home game that Swansea must win, especially considering Burnley have not won a single away game this season and have managed to pick up just two points in 12 away matches.

Liverpool vs Arsenal at Anfield. Kickoff: 5.30pm GMT, 6.30pm CET. 12.30pm ET and 11pm IST:

Jurgen Klopp had no answer as Liverpool crashed to Leicester on Monday, and while their troubles against teams in the lower half of the table continue, they do have the best record amongst all of the top six teams when it comes to playing each other. The win over Spurs was a case in point and having beaten Arsenal on the opening day of the season in a 4-3 thriller, Liverpool will fancy their chances again.

Arsenal, 13 points behind leaders Chelsea, albeit with a game in hand, will not want to go into crisis mode once more by suffering a defeat to Liverpool. Arsene Wenger needs a win against a big team to silence the "Wenger Out" brigade, at least for a little while.

Sunday, March 5:

Tottenham vs Everton at White Hart Lane. Kickoff: 1.30pm GMT, 2.30pm CET, 8.30am ET and 7pm IST:

Spurs – the closest side to Chelsea going into this weekend – got back to winning ways in fantastic fashion last weekend, when they thumped Stoke, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick. That attacking form will be needed if they are to stop an Everton team on a nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Sunderland vs Manchester City at the Stadium of Light. Kickoff: 4pm GMT, 5pm CET, 11am ET and 9.30pm IST:

David Moyes' side look doomed, with Sunderland sitting three points away from safety. Moyes has asked for five wins from the remaining 12 matches, but one of those five victories is unlikely to come on Sunday. Manchester City are in top goalscoring form, having hit five goals in each of their last two matches. Expect more of the same against Sunderland.

Monday, March 6:

West Ham United vs Chelsea at the London Stadium: Kickoff: 8pm GMT, 9pm CET, 3pm ET and 1.30am IST (Tuesday morning):

Chelsea have the advantage of knowing what the rest of their fading title rivals have done. And considering the form that they are in and the ruthless streak they have showed, expect Antonio Conte's men to just get the job done in this London derby against Slaven Bilic's West Ham and move a step closer to their second EPL title in three years.