A certain accusation of rape on social media has turned out absolutely detrimental to the WWE career of Enzo Amore. The Cruiserweight champion, who was suspended over the allegations a day back, has been fired by the pro wrestling promotion.

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore)," read the statement from WWE.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore). https://t.co/iagk1311eD — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018

Enzo, meanwhile, has finally spoken up on the matter and has completely rubbished the accusations. The pro wrestler's counsel Timothy J. Eckstein from the law firm Osborn Maledon has released the following statement:

"Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix.

"Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations. He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner. Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further pubic comments on this matter."

The woman named Philomena accused not only Enzo but also Tyler Grosso and Toopoor. She claimed she was drugged and was later raped by the trio in October last year. This made her get admitted to a mental hospital for 45 days.

I was horrified to hear about this alleged assault. I have always supported other girls and do not accept this kind of behaviour. I wasn’t present when this alleged sexual assault happened. — TOOPOOR (@toopoor_) January 23, 2018

Toopoor, meanwhile, has denied the allegations as well on Twitter.

Even Twitter users are fuming on WWE for their immediate decision to fire Enzo before any real trial or investigation took place. If trial by social media is the way forward, then that's very consequential for anyone in the near future.

You do realise you can get counter sued now and go to jail, i hope you read up on the word DEFAMATION! https://t.co/g7Msnpqtd7 pic.twitter.com/HvC41aKD64 — VayneCaesar (@VayneCeasar) January 24, 2018

I'm sorry but that doesn't prove that he did anything. Just because a person says someone did something doesn't make it true. If the police have had an investigation open since October and not arrested him then their must not be any kind of evidence. — Brandy Burris (@babybb84) January 23, 2018