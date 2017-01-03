Maverick filmmaker Shankar has often come out in support of good films. The latest movie to be praised by the director, who is presently working on 2.0 aka Enthiran 2, is Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (Dhruvangal 16), which was released last Friday, December 30.

"Dhuruvangal 16- A well made suspense thriller, with strong belief n d script. Cheers to dir Karthick, Dop editor Sujith, Rahman n d team [sic]," director Shankar tweeted.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru has opened to positive reviews and the movie has been appreciated for its well-written story. Although the performance of the actors has come under the scanner, the thrilling elements and narration have won the hearts of the audience.

The movie is written and directed by debutant Karthick Naren. The movie has Rahman, Prakash Raghavan, Yaashika Anand and others in the cast. It has Jakes Bejoy's music, Sujith Sarang's cinematography and Sreejith Sarang's editing.

The movie revolves around a mysterious death, which is investigated by cop Deepak (Rahman). The story takes us into the flashback where the cop narrates the unsolved case to an aspiring IPS officer.

Deepak says that he investigated the case of a young lady, who committed suicide. As he starts investigating the case, he discovers a strong link to it with a woman missing from his flat. But he fails to nab anyone. The unanswered questions are the best part of the story.

Shankar busy with 2.0

On the other hand, Shankar is fully occupied with 2.0, which has Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the leads. The mega-budget film, which will be out during Deepavali festival in 2017, is produced by Lyca Productions.