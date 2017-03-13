Rajinikanth, whose movies are known for shattering box office records, has created records of sorts with his latest movie 2.0 aka Enthiran 2. Well, the satellite rights of Rajinikanth's 2.0 have for a never-before price.

Reports say that Zee TV has acquired the satellite rights of all the versions - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. The deal was reportedy signed after much negotiations. In the end, the channel has paid a whopping Rs 110 crore for the TV rights.

However, neither makers nor the channel has made a formal announcement on the deal. If this turns out to be true, then Rajinikanth's 2.0 gets credit for the highest rate paid for satellite rights of an Indian film. It has beaten the record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which is estimated to do Rs 100 crore.

So far, the satellite rights of Baahubali 2 for Hindi (Rs 51 crore) and Telugu (Rs 26 crore) have been sold. The Tamil and Malayalam versions are estimated to do a above Rs 20 crore.

More details are awaited.