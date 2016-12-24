Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie 2.0, which is popularly known as Enthiran 2, is getting bigger and better. The latest person to join the cast is none other than Vadivelu.

After a gap of eight years, Vadivelu is teaming up with Rajinikanth. They had last worked together in Kuselan. The duo's chemistry has always been successful in impressing the audience. Be it in Chandramukhi or Muthu, people have loved their combination.

However, it is not clear whether Vadivelu will be doing a cameo or a regular character. Nonetheless, his inclusion has made the fans of both the actors happy.

Vadivelu has kept himself away from films for the last couple of years. He has done only a few countable films for the reasons best known to him. His latest movie Kaththi Sandai was released on Friday, December 23 and met with mixed reviews.

During the promotions of Kaththi Sandai, Vadivelu revealed that he was offered work with Rajinikanth in KS Ravikumar's movie Lingaa, but he rejected the offer as the role was limited to a few scenes.

Coming to 2.0, the movie has Akshay Kumar in the role of the villain. Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Riyaz Khan and others are in the cast. It has AR Rahman's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography and Anthony's editing.

2.0 is directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions. The movie, which is being made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, will be out on October 18, 2017 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

The shooting of the movie is happening at a brisk pace and it is likely to be wrapped up by the end of January. The post-production work will consume a lot of time and the makers will also get ample time for the film's promotions before its release.