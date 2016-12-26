Rumours were rife that Vadivelu was all set to team up with Rajinikanth again after a gap of eight years in 2.0 aka Enthiran 2. Now, these reports have turned out to be false.

Vadivelu was never approached for the film and his quote was misunderstood by the media, a source close to the actor told IANS. It all started after the comedian told the media during the promotion of his recently-released Kaththi Sandai that his Imsai Arasan 2 would start only after the completion of Shankar's 2.0. "It was assumed that he is a part of '2.0', which is not true," said the source.

The comedy scenes featuring Rajinikanth and Vadivelu have often done well. They were part of a few films, including Kuselan and Muthu. But the comedian, who was approached to play a role in Lingaa, turned down the offer, since it did not seem exciting enough to him.

Now, the fans of the duo, who were happy with the reports of them teaming up again in 2.0, are left disappointed.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's 2.0 is progressing at a brisk pace and the superstar has started dubbing for the film. "Enroute to a chennai to start the dubbing with our own @superstarrajini for #2.O''. [sic]" Resul Pookutty, the Oscar award winning sound engineer, revealed on Twitter.

2.0 is being made with a budget of about Rs 400 crore. Lyca Productions is bankrolling the movie, which is being made simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar plays the villain, while Amy Jackson is the heroine of the film. The movie will be released during Deepavali in 2017.