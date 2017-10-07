It is a super Saturday for the fans of Rajinikanth, because the second making-of video from his much-awaited Enthiran 2 aka 2.0 will be released at 6 pm on October 7.

The engrossing clip to spike interest in the film will be launched directly on YouTube.

The video is expected to present some interesting moments that occurred during the shooting of the film.

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Shankar and many others are likely to be seen in the making-of video.

It may be recalled that the first making-of video was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi.

2.0 in post production

The post-production works for 2.0 are happening at a brisk pace. Giving an update about the film recently, Resul Pookutty, the sound engineer from the film, had tweeted: "In search of the #SoundsOf2.O @SuperStarRajnii Early morning recording sessions for #Robot2. [sic]"

He had also posted a couple of photos.

The makers are now getting ready for the audio launch of the film. It will happen in a grand event in Dubai next month.

2.0 is made with never-before budget of Rs 400 crore in India. The pre-release business is estimated to be over Rs 500 crore, thereby making it a profitable venture for Lyca Productions even before the release of the film.

The movie will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The release was supposed to happen for Diwali 2017, but was postponed due to the extensive post-production works.

The sequel to the movie Enthiran, 2.0 is a science fiction that will present Rajinikanth playing the roles of a scientist and a robot. On the other side, Akshay will play the character of an ornithologist who turns into a wicked-looking crow due to an experiment gone wrong.

Amy Jackson will be seen playing the female lead in the film.