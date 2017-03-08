On the occasion of International Women's Day 2017, popular playback singer Sithara Krishnakumar has released the video of her first composition online. It was officially released by Kerala Health and Social Welfare Minister KK Shailaja on March 8.

The music video, titled Ente Aakasham, has been uploaded on the YouTube page of Kappa TV. With this project, the Hindustani singer pays tribute to female heroes aka sheroes of our society. "Here it is. My first composition. A tribute to the Sheroes. And do share if you like it. Happy Women's day everyone!!!! [sic]" Sithara wrote while sharing the video on her Facebook page.

Ente Aakasham has been written, composed and sung by Gayathri, while the beautiful visuals of many working women, including nurses, lady taxi driver, and others have been captured by Bilu Tom Mathew and edited by Saiju Sreedharan. Many celebrities, including Bijibal Maniyil, Vijay Yesudas, Sachin Warrier, Rajalakshmy Abhiram, Kavya Ajit, and others have lauded the singer for the beautiful soothing composition.

Recently, singer Jyotsna had also released her first independent music album Ini Varumo, featuring herself and husband Sreekanth Radhakrishnan. The three-minute 40-second video, launched by Vineeth Sreenivasan, had opened to fabulous response from music lovers with over 1.5 lakh views on YouTube.

Earlier, playback singer Sayanora Philip had also released her independent single Uyire on Valentine's Day, while Manjari's romantic music video of Anuragam featuring the singer and actor Basil Paulose was a hit online.

