Arsenal bounced back from two debilitating defeats with two victories in a row, but they need to keep that winning run up when they travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth in the English Premier League. The Gunners are nine points behind Chelsea and need nothing short of a win to stay within touching distance of the leaders.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction

Olivier Giroud took all the plaudits from Arsenal's last game, with the striker's ridiculous scorpion kick goal sending them on their way to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on New Year's Day. With just a day's rest, Arsene Wenger's side now need to find their top level to beat a Bournemouth team, who made the Gunners sweat in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in November.

While the final result was 3-1 – Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott getting the goals – it was a really difficult match for Arsenal, with only their experience seeing them over the line against Eddie Howe's side, who had the game locked up at 1-1 for a fair while after Calum Wilson won a penalty and finished it.

This one, away from home, could prove to be more difficult, which means Arsenal will need to be in prime form in front of goal to pick up the three points. The biggest problem for Arsenal will be that this will be their second game in two days, while Bournemouth have had an extra day to recover.

In the non-stop world of the Premier League, that could be the difference between victory and defeat. With the match likely to get tougher and tougher for the Gunners as the minutes wear on, it will be crucial for the away side to get off to a fast start.

"In 48 hours we go into a game with a big handicap on the fixture and I have to find fresh legs," Wenger said. "In 20 years it is the most uneven Christmas period I've seen.

"The difference in rest period is unbelievable in terms of all the teams. It's more we have sold the rights to TV for a lot of money so we have to accept TV chooses the games. But some teams have more luck than others."

As long as Arsenal make their own luck when the referee blows the whistle to start the game, all the fixture worries will zoom away into the distance.

Team news: Lewis Cook and Marc Pugh are out injured for Bournemouth, while Jack Wilshere cannot play against his parent club.

Arsenal have a sizeable injury list that includes Theo Walcott, Per Mertesacker, Mathieu Debuchy, Santi Cazorla and Kieran Gibbs. Mohamed Elneny is on international duty with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations, Danny Welbeck is still making his way to full fitness from a long-term injury, while Wenger will take a late call on Mesut Ozil, who missed the Crystal Palace game through illness.

