With two 4-0 wins, Jose Mourinho has no reason really to change his team as Manchester United look for another comprehensive result, this time against Leicester City, in the English Premier League.

United have been the best team in the first two weeks of the Premier League, scoring eight goals in their two matches, against West Ham United and Swansea City.

With Romelu Lukaku taking to life at Manchester United like a duck to water, everything has gone swimmingly well for the second season specialist Mourinho, and you would expect the manager to stick to the same starting XI, unless there is a late injury, a slight niggle or if he feels the need to make a tactical change or two.

So far, Mourinho has gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Paul Pogba partnering the excellent Nemanja Matic in central midfield. The fact that Matic is there to mop things up has allowed Pogba to be more forward-thinking, and with attackers of the calibre of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Lukaku ahead of him, it isn't surprising to see United bang in the goals.

As decent as West Ham and Swansea are, Leicester will definitely be stiffer opposition, and as a result, Mourinho might think about shoring up his midfield just a touch. If he does think along those lines, then there is a chance of Ander Herrera coming in for Mata.

Otherwise, with the defence yet to concede a single goal, there really is no reason for Mourinho to make any changes to his starting XI.

In the injury list, Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who just signed a new deal with the club, are out long-term, and while Luke Shaw and Ashley Young have returned from their layoffs, they aren't expected to be considered for selection just yet.

Leicester got over their loss to Arsenal by beating Brighton last weekend, and Craig Shakespeare has a pretty decent squad to choose from.

Jamie Vardy, Danny Drinkwater and Nampalys Mendy have all returned to full training from their injuries, along with skipper Wes Morgan. However, Harry Maguire, who was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate, is a slight doubt with a knee problem, with striker Kelechi Iheanacho also struggling with a toe injury.

Robert Huth and Vicente Iborra are ruled out with foot and groin problems.

Expected starting XI:

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind; Pogba, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, James, Ndidi, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.