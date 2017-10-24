The English League (EFL) Cup, referred to as the Carabao Cup this season for sponsorship reasons, returns to action this midweek. The round-of-16 stage of the competition sees some of the top Premier League teams back plying their trade.
It's been contrasting fortunes for the Manchester clubs in the last weekend -- gameweek 9 of the English Premier League. While Man City continued their stunning form, recording a 3-0 win against Burnley, Manchester United suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat against Huddersfield.
United take on Swansea in the League Cup on Tuesday. The Swans, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat against Leicester City.
Both sides will be looking to avenging their defeats and therefore, we can expect a high-intensity match at the Liberty Stadium tonight. Defender Eric Bailly could be set for his return from injury.
City, meanwhile, have a rather comfortable match-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and there might be no reason why Pep Guardiola cannot afford to field a second-string side.
In other notable matches, Arsenal, who won in stunning fashion against Everton in the Premier League last weekend, take on Norwich City, while Leicester City takes on Leeds United.
Full fixtures and match times in India: October 24 matches
Note: The matches kick-off on Wednesday morning in India
Leicester City vs Leeds United
Time: 12:15 am IST
Swansea vs Manchester United
Time: 12:15 am IST
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Time: 12:15 am IST
Bristol City vs Crystal Palace
Time: 12:15 am IST
Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough
Time: 12:15 am IST
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton
Time: 12:30 am IST
None of these matches will be shown LIVE on Indian TV channels.
Live streaming will be available via VEQTA.