The English League (EFL) Cup, referred to as the Carabao Cup this season for sponsorship reasons, returns to action this midweek. The round-of-16 stage of the competition sees some of the top Premier League teams back plying their trade.

It's been contrasting fortunes for the Manchester clubs in the last weekend -- gameweek 9 of the English Premier League. While Man City continued their stunning form, recording a 3-0 win against Burnley, Manchester United suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat against Huddersfield.

United take on Swansea in the League Cup on Tuesday. The Swans, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat against Leicester City.

Both sides will be looking to avenging their defeats and therefore, we can expect a high-intensity match at the Liberty Stadium tonight. Defender Eric Bailly could be set for his return from injury.

City, meanwhile, have a rather comfortable match-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and there might be no reason why Pep Guardiola cannot afford to field a second-string side.

In other notable matches, Arsenal, who won in stunning fashion against Everton in the Premier League last weekend, take on Norwich City, while Leicester City takes on Leeds United.

Full fixtures and match times in India: October 24 matches

Note: The matches kick-off on Wednesday morning in India

Leicester City vs Leeds United

Time: 12:15 am IST

Swansea vs Manchester United

Time: 12:15 am IST

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Time: 12:15 am IST

Bristol City vs Crystal Palace

Time: 12:15 am IST

Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough

Time: 12:15 am IST

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton

Time: 12:30 am IST