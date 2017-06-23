The British and Irish Lions are right where they want to be on the eve of the toughest assignment in rugby, a test match against the All Blacks at Eden Park, assistant coach Rob Howley said on 23 June.
English And Irish Lions Must Be Clinical With Try Chances Says Coach Rob Howley
- June 23, 2017 18:03 IST
