England host South Africa in the decider of the three-match Twenty20 International series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.

The hosts, who romped to a nine-wicket victory in the first T20I, lost a thriller by four runs at Taunton on Friday to help AB de Villiers' men level the series at 1-1. With a lot to play for in Cardiff, South Africa head into the all-important contest with momentum.

Pacer Chris Morris stole the show in the second T20I, finishing with figures of 2/18 in his four-over spell, which helped derail the England run chase of 175 runs. Put into bat, South Africa rode on opener JT Smut and stand-in skipper De Villiers' quickfire knocks and posted 174 on the board. Their performance with the bat in Taunton was a welcome relief to fans, who had seen the team struggle on a sluggish track a couple of days before in Southampton.

In reply, England lost Sam Billings early, but Jason Roy and Johny Bairstow combined to add 110 runs for the second wicket before Morris removed the latter, after which the English collapse began. Eoin Morgan's side lost five wickets for 46 runs as they fell short of the target by just four runs.

The win would have given the visitors relief and confidence after their group stage exit at recently-concluded Champions Trophy. While a lot of question were asked of De Villiers' captaincy, the power-hitter would have been happy with the way his team held its nerves and clinched a thriller on Friday.

A win on Sunday will work wonders as South Africa will want to head into the four-match Test series, starting 6 July, on a high. The young team has bounced back well and will be hoping for another good show in Cardiff.

On the other hand, England, who return to Cardiff after their Champions Trophy semi-final defeat, will be without in-form Bairstow, who has left the team to play pink ball Championship games. However, the return of attacking opener Alex Hales will add firepower to the batting unit.

When it comes to the bowling department, new face Tom Curran impressed with his debut performance of 3/33 on Friday. All-rounder Craig Overton might as well get his maiden T20I cap later today and Chris Jordan is likely to make way for the Somerset youngster.

When and where to watch live

England vs South Africa 3rd T20 is set to begin at 2:30pm local time, 7pm IST. TV and live streaming information are below.