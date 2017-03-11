A win against Scotland in front of their own fans at Twickenham on Saturday and England will be the champions of the Six Nations Championship for the second straight year.

2017 Six Nations round four schedule

After Ireland failed to find their mojo against Wales on Friday, England need only beat Scotland in the Calcutta Cup and they will have done what they set out to do – defend their Six Nations crown.

If they do that, then they can go about thinking of achieving the Grand Slam.

Beating Scotland, though, will not be an easy task, because Vern Cotter's side have looked outstanding in this year's Six Nations and come into this blockbuster clash against England full of confidence.

"All we've got to do is play well on Saturday, that's all we've got to worry about," England head coach Eddie Jones, who made three changes to his lineup for this Calcutta Cup encounter, said. "We're focused on ourselves; we want to give our fans a really good performance. We've worked hard in this RBS 6 Nations and feel like a good performance is just around the corner.

"Our preparation for Scotland has been very good. We had two excellent training runs in Oxford last week and followed that up this week.

"This is the 124th Calcutta Cup and I feel humbled and honoured to be part of such an historic rugby occasion, it's the oldest international fixture and means a lot to both countries. We treasure the experience."

Experience has been key for England in this year's tournament. Despite not being at their best, they have found a way to pick up wins, with their replacements, usually, coming in and putting on a late charge.

Jones will want England to be keyed-in from the beginning, because Scotland are the kind of team capable of taking full advantage of an off-form English side.

History, however, is against the visitors, with Scotland last tasting victory at Twickenham 1983, while it's been nine years since they last beat England anywhere.

"We are going to where they say is a daunting place but we are looking forward to it," Scotland winger Tim Vicker said. "The last couple of weeks we have played exciting rugby.

"England know how to win games, but I don't think they've been winning as smoothly as they always have. They have struggled up to halftime in various games. But they must be doing something right to have won 17 games in a row.

"We need to be calm and composed. We need to play the game, not the occasion. That is why we have to treat this as just another game of rugby."

When to Watch Live

England vs Scotland is scheduled for a 4pm GMT, 9.30pm IST start.

TV and live streaming information:

India: TV: DSport. Live Streaming: Rugby Pass.

UK: TV: ITV. Live Streaming: ITV Hub.

Ireland: TV: RTE.

Italy: TV: DMAX.

France: TV: FR2.

Australia: TV: ESPN. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

USA and Canada: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.