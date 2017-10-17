One of the biggest fixtures in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 knockout stages remains the one between England and Japan. The round-of-16 stage match is scheduled to take place at the grand Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Japan, along with Iran and Iraq, are the only Asian teams still there in the competition and although England have found a lot of fans in the City of Joy with their past three stunning performances in the group stages, the Blue Samurai are expected to attract a lot of cheers from the fans.

After all, with hosts India out of the competition, Japan is set to receive all the support as they have a massive chance to progress all the way and make entire Asia proud.

The Young Lions team have been dealt with a major blow as their star performer Jadon Sancho has been recalled by the Borussia Dortmund team ahead of their UEFA Champions League tie against APOEL in Cyprus this week.

"Jadon's gone home, Dortmund have requested that he heads back to Germany which is obviously a disappointment in terms of the tournament," mentioned England under 17 football team coach Steve Cooper. "People enjoyed seeing him play and it's a disappointment for him because he very much enjoyed his time in India and relished the chance to play in a World Cup.

"I can only imagine Dortmund want him back to play in their first team at the weekend and I assume he will be starting for them, because I can't think of a reason why you would take a player away from a World Cup."

England have lost one of their key players and it could be the opening Japan need to record an upset win on Tuesday.

Japan's Keito Nakamura is one of the hottest stars of the tournament and he is already in contention for the golden boot, having scored four goals from three matches.

The match will be broadcast LIVE in India. Check out all the information below:

ENGLAND vs JAPAN

Date - October 17

Time - 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST, 11:30 pm Japan time

Venue - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3, DD Sports (India)

Eurosport 2 (United Kingdom)

Fuji TV (Japan)

Radio commentary

Akashvani All India Radio [FM Rainbow] (India)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Eurosport Player (United Kingdom)

Live scores

