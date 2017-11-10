Injuries to players from both sides have marred the prospect of relishing a star-studded England take on Germany in one of the most historic football rivalries on Friday November 10. One of the most intriguing duels in the match was supposed to be between Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer, but neither are a part of the match.

Eric Dier will be the captain of the Three Lions and debut caps could await a host of players, including Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jordan Pickford and Tammy Abraham. For Die Mannschaft, midfield maestro Ilkay Gundogan could be set for an appearance after a long time.

The international friendly at Wembley on Friday gives an idea of sorts to England manager Gareth Southgate on his team's preparation ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018. The Three Lions have already qualified to the finals of the tournament.

England host powerhouses Brazil as well four days from now.

Germany played England in a football friendly earlier this year in Dortmund. It was veteran forward Lukas Podolski's last international match and his solitary goal gave Die Mannschaft the 1-0 win.

November 10, 2017: England vs Germany

Time: 8 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST (Saturday)

Possible starting 11

England : Butland; Jones, Stones, Maguire, Walker, Bertrand; Dier, Loftus-Cheek; Rashford, Lingard, Vardy.

: Butland; Jones, Stones, Maguire, Walker, Bertrand; Dier, Loftus-Cheek; Rashford, Lingard, Vardy. Germany: Ter Stegen; Hummels, Sule, Kimmich, Plattenhardt; Kroos, Khedira; Sane, Ozil, Draxler; Werner.

Where to watch LIVE

TV guide

Sony Ten 1/ HD (India)

ITV 1, UTV (United Kingdom)

ZDF (Germany)

Online stream

Sony Liv (India)

ITV Hub (UK)

Scores

Twitter