The first few matches of Fifa U-17 World Cup have already been interesting, and some key clashes in group F are set to take place on Sunday. Of the four fixtures, all eyes are on two heavyweights, Chile and England, who will square off at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Group F is said to be one of the toughest in the competition with all four teams – Chile, England, Mexico and Iraq capable of progressing to the next round. There is a serious need to play some brilliant football in order to move into the next stage of the competition.

Chile have never won the Fifa u-17 World Cup, and can they defy all odds to win the mega title? They qualified for the first time in 1997. Chile cannot afford to think too much ahead, and just play solid football in the opening match against England.

A good game against the European nation could do wonders to their confidence.

Chile have come well prepared for this Fifa u-17 World Cup, spending almost half of the year to get ready for the event. Their time has come and coach Herman Caputto will hope the team could get off the block in great fashion on Sunday.

The task is not going to be any easy, especially against one of the tournament favourites, England.

England might have defeated New Zealand in their friendly match, few days ago in Mumbai, but the real competition is yet to begin for them.

England will be under pressure in the tournament after their u-20 team won the World Cup, earlier in the year. England have always been blessed with talent and the present squad also have some potential future stars including Phil Foden, Angel Gomes and Jadon Sancho.

They are the star attractions in the England camp, but they will need much more than these players to shine in India and win the title.

Where to watch live

England vs Chile match has been scheduled for 5 pm IST, 12:30 pm BST.

Here is the live TV and streaming information.

India : TV: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, DD Sports. Live streaming: Sony Liv

UK : TV: Euro Sport.

Chile: TV: DIRECTV Sports Chile