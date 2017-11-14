England and Brazil are heavyweights of world football, and when these two teams meet for any kind of a match, be it a friendly or a major event, the atmosphere is expected to be gripping. Wembley Stadium will host both the nations on Tuesday, and there is a huge sense of excitement and euphoria about the friendly encounter.

Both the nations were brilliant in their respective qualifying campaigns. They secured their World Cup 2018 ticket and will be looked upon as favourites for the title in Russia next year. Such kind of matches, though friendly, will give both England and Brazil a chance to test their players, before announcing their squad for the World Cup.

England are missing out on some of their key players like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli among others for Brazil match, hence the hosts will be captained by Eric Dier. However, they did play some good football against a good German side. The match ended 0-0.

Despite some players not available, England have a decent team, with the likes of Jamie Vardy leading the line for England against Brazil. Gary Cahill is available for Tuesday's clash.

England manager, Gareth Southgate is not afraid of giving chances to youngsters, and Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn could feature against Brazil. Though England may lack experience against Brazil, the game at Wembley is expected to be top-notch.

Brazil are one of the best in-form teams in world football. They have not lost a single away game in their last nine matches, which is a tremendous record. After Tite became the coach of Brazil, the South American side have gone from strength to strength, helping them improve in all departments of the game.

They have some especially talented players in world football, including Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus in the attacking front. It would be a challenging task to keep these Samba boys silent on front of goal.

Their backline is equally brilliant, which can be understood from their 11 clean sheets in 16 matches under Tite. It remains to be seen if their backline will be tested much, but the home team will be looking to use Vardy's pace and energy to trouble Brazil's defence as well.

Where and when to watch live

England vs Brazil is scheduled for 8 pm GMT, 1:15 am IST, 3 pm ET. Here is the TV and live streaming options.

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Sony Ten1/HD. Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

UK: TV: UTV, ITV 1. Radio: BBC Radio 5.

USA: TV: Fox Soccer Plus. Live Streaming: Fox Sports GO.

Brazil: Globo, Spor TV