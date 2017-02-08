England Rugby prepare before Welsh Six Nations test

  • February 8, 2017 17:57 IST
    By ITN
England Rugby team play Wales on 11 February, hoping to continue their run of 15 successive wins under manager Eddie Jones. The Red and Whites have only won two of their last seven visits to Cardiff, and Wales top the Six Nations table after beating Italy 33-7.
