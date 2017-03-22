- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
England look to gain momentum off Germany match
England are looking forward to testing their skills against their German rivals as the two teams get ready to meet in a friendly on 22 March. The match will act as a warm-up for both teams as they have 2018 World Cup qualifying matches on 26 March, as England play Lithuania and German face Azerbaijan.
