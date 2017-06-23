England were dominant in the first T20 against South Africa and the home side will look for another complete performance when these two sides meet for the second match of the series, in Taunton on Friday.

In the first match, England looked like the only team that were going to win, with the bowlers doing really well to restrict a South Africa batting lineup, that while shorn of stars, still had AB De Villiers, to just 142.

In reply, Jason Roy got England off to a flier, before Jonny Bairstow showed, yet again, why he should be a regular in the limited-overs playing XI by notching a wonderful half-century to guide his team to victory.

England, like the Proteas, have also rested several of their regulars for this T20 series, but there is one superstar still in this squad for whom this second T20 venue will be special. Jos Buttler grew up on this ground, and for the England wicketkeeper-batsman this will be a special occasion.

"I am so excited about the prospect of playing back at Taunton on Friday," Buttler told the Somerset County Gazzette. "Ever since Taunton was awarded the game it was one I have been desperate to try and be involved in."

South Africa are not quite in the desperate zone yet, but after another disappointing performance, to go with their early exit from the Champion Trophy, questions are being asked about De Villiers' leadership.

Yes, this is not a full strength squad, but something doesn't seem to be quite right about South Africa at the moment, and it will be up to De Villiers to show that isn't the case.

"The result doesn't look good for us," De Villiers, still searching for his best form with the bat, said. "We lost our way in the first six (overs), had to rebuild and that cost us a bit.

"We go to Taunton and like all South Africans we always fight our way back so I'm expecting a really good performance in the next one."

When and where to watch live

England vs South Africa 2nd T20 is set to begin at 5pm local time, 9.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.