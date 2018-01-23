Engineering continues to be one of the most sought-after careers in India. According to the annual Science and Engineering Indicators 2018 report by US-based National Science Foundation, India accounts for 25 percent of the estimated 7.5 million science and engineering graduates the world produced in 2014. It is not surprising as millions of young minds write popular entrance exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and several state-level examinations every year with the hope of getting admission in reputed technical institutions.

The next few months will be testing time for students as they have to write several entrance examinations, which is the only way to get admission for engineering courses in reputed technical institutions, including NITs, IIITs and IITs.

Here are important engineering entrance exams dates in India for the academic year 2018-19:

GATE 2018

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2018 (GATE 2018) is a national level entrance exam for admission to various PG degree courses in IITs, IISc, NITs and other reputed institutions. Application for the exam was opened from September 1, 2017, to October 9, 2017, before the admit card was issued earlier this month.

GATE 2018 will be conducted via online on February 3, 4, 10 and 11.

JEE Main 2018

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted by CBSE for admission in NITs (National Institute of Technology), IIITs (Indian Institute of Information Technology), IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) and other centrally funded technical institutions. It is only an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is the ultimate ordeal to get admission to B.E./B.Tech and B.Arch courses.

JEE Main 2018 offline examination will be held on April 8, 2018, while online exam will take place on April 15 and 16. Admit card for the exams is expected to be issued in March.

JEE Advanced 2018

Top 2,24,000 scorers of JEE Main 2018 can apply for JEE Advanced 2018, and those who pass this stage can get admission into IITs and ISM. Online registration for the examination will start in April, while the actual test (online only) will be held on May 20, 2018.

GITAM GAT 2018

GITAM Admission Test (GAT) is organized by the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) for admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered by GITAM University. Both online and offline application form for the exam was released in November last year, and the last date for submission is March 26.

GITAM GAT 2018 will be held from April 11 to 26.

BITSAT 2018

Application form for Birla Institute of Technology & Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2018 for admission to Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses is now open and will run through March 13 (5:00 PM). Admit card will be issued from April 12 to May 10, while the examination will be held between May 16 and 31.

SRMJEEE 2018

SRM Joint Entrance Examination for Engineering (SRMJEEE) 2018 is an entrance exam for admission to B.Tech and M.Tech courses in Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani and Ghaziabad campuses of SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai, Amaravati campus in Andhra Pradesh state and Sonepat campus in Haryana.

Online application for the exam was opened in November last year and it closes on March 31. The actual exam will be held from April 16 to 30.

VITEEE 2018

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is held in 118 cities across India by the VIT University for admission to B.Tech courses in its Chennai and Vellore campuses. Application form for the exam was made available on November 1, 2017, and will close on February 28.

Admit card for VITEEE 2018 exam will be made available at the time of slot booking and the exam will be held between April 4 and 15, 2018.

KCET 2018

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2018) is a state level entrance exam for admission to engineering, medical and other courses in institutions situated in Karnataka. Online application for the examination is expected to be opened soon and the actual exam is scheduled to be held from April 18 to 20.

WBJEE 2019

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board organises WBJEE to select candidates for various courses in engineering, architecture and pharmacy. Online application for the examination was opened in December last year and run into the third week of January. Admit card is scheduled to be released in April before the exam is held in the same month (exact date not revealed).

MHT-CET 2018

MH CET 2018, which is also known as MHT CET, is a state level entrance examination conducted by the Government of Maharashtra, Directorate of Technical Education for admission to B.E/B.Tech and B.Pharm/B.Pharm.D courses. Application for the exam is already open and will run through March 25 (without fine), while candidates can also apply for it between March 16 and 31 with a late fee of Rs 500.

Admit card for MHT CET exam 2018 will be issued from April 24 to May 10, while the exam is scheduled to take place on May 10.

IPU CET 2018

The Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) is a university-level exam for admission to various engineering courses offered by the university. Application form for the exam is expected to be released this month (application for B.Tech course will be open until May 1), and the actual exam will be conducted on May 13.