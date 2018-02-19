A 30-year-old man lost his life on his wedding day while crossing a railway track at Nandosi village, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, February 18, morning. The engineer working with a private construction firm in Noida was talking over the phone when the Rajya Rani Express train crushed him to death at around 9 am. His marriage ceremony was set to take place later that evening in Shahjahanpur.

Naresh Pal Gangwar was on a call and was texting another person when he did not notice the approaching train. The civil engineer, who was to get married to Uma Gangwar, did not hear the warning whistle of the train as he was completely focused on the two phones. The railway track where Naresh lost his life was close to his house and he had decided to go for a walk while he attended the call.

"The railway tracks are hardly 50 metres from our house. Naresh went there for a walk after he received a call from his colleague. He had two phones and he was talking with the colleague on one phone while reading messages on the second phone." Naresh's brother-in-law, Veeresh Gangwar, told the Times of India.

"His entire focus was on his mobile phones and it seems that he did not hear the whistle of the approaching train," he added.

Veeresh also stated that his fiancée was devastated after hearing the news on what was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that it is a case of an accident and not suicide. We are awaiting the post-mortem report." Rohit Singh Sajwan, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly city told TOI.

Naresh was a bright student in school and had completed his graduation from a university in Mathura. He had been working for a construction firm called Sukiza Builders in Noida, for a year and a half.

He got engaged four months ago to Uma and his family was busy with the marriage preparations when the unfortunate incident took place.