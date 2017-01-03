India's fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has started the year 2017 on a big note with its big fashion End of Reason sale with huge discounts on apparel, footwear, and accessories. The online fashion market platform began the End of Reason sale on January 3 and it will last until January 5.

This will be Myntra's fifth edition of the End of Reason sale and the e-retailer platform is celebrating it by offering up to 80 percent discount on more than 3.5 lakh products. The fashion e-retailer is also offering additional 10 percent cash back on purchase made via Citi bank credit.

Myntra is expecting that the product sale will increase 25 times during this End of Reason sale. And with the help of this sale, the company is also expecting to come out from the impact of demonetisation, which affected its growth rate by 50 percent.

The sale features more than 2,500 national and international brands with up to 80 percent discount. The company is also targeting the $1 billion sales mark for the financial year ending on March 2017, NDTV reported.

We have picked some of the best deals on apparel, footwear, and accessories from Myntra's End of Reason sale. Take a look at the deals below:

For Men

Blue Colourblocked Round Neck T-shirt: Rs 349 (65 % off)

HipHop Sneakers: Rs 1,349 (50 % off)

Unisex sunglasses SOC-FA-1330P-C4: Rs 809 (82 % off)

Unisex Black Backpack: Rs 459 (60 % off)

Men Blue Jacket: Rs 1,749 (35% off)

For Women

Blue & Off-White Printed Kurta with Palazzos: Rs 749 (75 % off)

5 Footwear from Top Brands: Rs 1,865 (Rs 79 % off)

Gold-Toned Handbag: Rs 1,128 (70 % off)

White Dial Watch: Rs 1,050 (75 % off)

Women Cat Eye sunglasses: Rs 719 (82 % off)

For Kids

Boys Pack of 3 T-shirts: Rs 524 (75 % off)

Girls Red & Black A-Line Dress: Rs 689 (70 % off)

Boys Black & Yellow Hooded Sweatshirt: Rs 599 (70 % off)

Boys Pack of 3 Printed T-shirts: Rs 524 (63 % off)

Girls Green & Black Printed A-Line Dress: Rs 499 (75 % off)