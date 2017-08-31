When people talk about university life, their stories are often peppered with late-night ice cream runs, part-time jobs to make those extra bucks, crushes, and fun little get-togethers with close friends. However, a student at the Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape region may have a completely different story to tell – one that involves a shopping spree.

The student went on a massive splurge after her account was credited with about Rs 69 lakh (14 million Rand), and is said to have bought clothes and a smartphone with the money. Not just that, she also reportedly partied and lived a "lavish lifestyle." However, all this came to a screeching halt when it was discovered that her account had mistakenly been credited with the huge amount instead of the Rs 6,900 (1400 Rand) she receives on a monthly basis as food allowance.

While the error was made in June, it was "only discovered on Monday after the matter was reported to us by another student," the university spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo said, according to AFP.

Tukwayo also explained that the students can generally spend these funds only at specific places so that the university could keep a track of how students were using these financial aids. Hence, the university now intends to investigate how the young student was able to spend these funds at other places.

"We will also be looking into how this money was spent to buy some of the expensive goods'" Tukwayo told Times Live. "There have been previous cases where merchants had colluded with students' but this will be part of the investigation."

Until now, the student has spent about Rs 3.9 lakh (800,000 Rand) and will have to pay the amount back to the authorities. The remaining amount has now been taken back by the university.

"We don't know how this happened ... but she will be held liable to pay back the money she had spent'" Tukwayo added. "It was very callous and she did not report the matter immediately. She will definitely be held responsible."

Meanwhile, the university is now set to discuss the matter with the CEO of the company that provides the student debit card and the university's forensic team will also look into the matter.