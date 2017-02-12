Bodies of two terrorists were recovered after an encounter started between the security forces and militants in Yaripora in Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Two militants were still inside the house. Three security personnel also lost their lives an one was injured.

The encounter began in the early hours of Sunday (February 12). The terrorists were hiding inside a house, as per the latest reports.

"Different unconfirmed figures on casualties of security forces and terrorists are doing rounds. Operation in Kulgam (J&K) is still on," said the Army.

Television reports said that two millitants were killed and a soldier was hurt.

Police said they had information militants were hiding in Nagbal Frisal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. A joint party of police and army had cordoned off the village on Saturday night and started searching.

"The encounter started after militants hiding in a house opened fire," the police control room in Kulgam said.

The operation is underway.