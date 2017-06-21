The Delhi Police were alerted about some terror outfits planning a "London- style attack" on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Keeping in view the warning of the attack replicating the one that happened in London where a driver plowed a van into pedestrians, the police had barricaded the entry points of roads leading to that place with empty buses, a report read. Only some space was left out for pedestrians to pass through. This had been done to make sure that even if any vehicle tried entering the area, they would end up ramming the empty buses on the way.

A three-tier security was in place to enhance the vigil. Also, there were snipers stationed at certain buildings for a hawk-eye vigil. The police had received a specific input about a London-style attack being planned to play havoc at the event which was being attended by various dignitaries, including National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Many people turned up to perform yoga, joining the other dignitaries early Wednesday morning.

A man had recently plowed a van into Muslims who were leaving a mosque near Finsbury Park in north London. In April, a hijacked beer truck rammed into pedestrians at a central Stockholm department store, killing four people.