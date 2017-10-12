Empire season 4 will be back with a new episode next Wednesday, October 18, at 8 PM EST. Episode 4 is titled Bleeding War and it will feature some unexpected challenges for the Lyons.

After watching Cookie revealing the truth to Lucious that she was imprisoned because of him, the viewers want to know what lies ahead for them. According to cast member Taraji P Henson, Cookie is not a fan of new Lucious, she wants her Lucious back.

"She likes the part that he cares, but that's not the part that she fell in love with, let's be clear! He's cute and kumbaya and all that, but if she wanted that she would have stayed with Taye Diggs or Malcolm or some other guy. Her heart is with Lucious, it ain't with Dwight!" the actress said in an interview with Variety.

Also read 13 Reasons Why to Suits, 5 TV shows with sensational music

Henson also explained the reason for Cookie to reveal the truth to Lucious. She revealed that the character was trying to get some kind of closure mainly because they never had a chance to talk about it.

"I don't think she's trying to protect him at all. She can't say anything because that damn nurse won't let her! She needs him, but she doesn't want to jeopardise his recovery, so she's keeping her mouth shut because she has to," the cast member added.

The actress even dished about her character's biggest struggle. "Her biggest struggle is that he doesn't remember her. It's very hard when they look you in the eyes and they don't remember who you are. It hurts. And you sit there and you try to explain, but they have no recollection of you existing in their life. That is painful, and that is more hurtful to her than anything else" she said.