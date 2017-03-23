- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
Emotional Jason Day reveals mum’s cancer battle as he withdraws from the WGC-Match Play
Jason Day reveals his mum has lung cancer, and has withdrawn from the WGC championship in Texas saying he cant comprehend golfing right now and is taking some time out to care for his mother.
