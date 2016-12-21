How many times have we wanted to see an emoji come to life? No one expresses 'Meh' better than the WhatsApp emoji, not even our own faces (to be honest). Ever wondered how these emojis would really sound? Well, Hollywood is ready to release a movie based on these popular emojis.

The first teaser of The Emoji Movie was launched recently and the makers chose our favourite emoji, Meh, to make the announcement.

Meh, voiced by T J Miller, brings the emoji to life and the sneak-peek takes us through the emojis where we see ice cream, cookie and poop emoji stuck in a lit-up jail, having a conversation. The movie will also be voiced by Emmy and Tony award winner James Corden and Emmy nominee Ilana Glazer.

"Announce our first movie," Meh says. So is that a hint that there could be a second one too? There are so many emojis and everyone has their favourites. Assuming that the creators have picked only limited and relevant emojis, there could be chances that this movie could pave the way for a franchise.

Sony Pictures Animation's The Emoji Movie, is produced by Michelle Raimo Kouyate, known for Puss in Boots, Silver Linings Playbook and is set to be released on August 4, 2017.

Also, the preview begins with other apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and Candy Crush installed on an animated phone. So do we see a crossover of emojis and filters happening? What do you think the story could be about? Do you also feel there could be a crossover? Let us know your comments!

The preview is best viewed on the phone as the makers have designed the trailer as such. However, you can catch the teaser on the desktop below: