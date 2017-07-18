Emojis have become an integral part of our daily communications. From iOS to Android, there's an ocean of emojis that people can use to express themselves beyond words.

But the meaning of certain emojis has been called into question and was subjected to debate on the internet. As the disputes continue, Scots language expert Dr Michael Dempster has put together a list of emoji meanings in Scots dialect.

Be it "whitever" or "wheesht", here are more than 200 depictions of emojis you come across every day.

Due to the limitations of the characters on Twitter, Dempster put out a thread of tweets for all the emoji meanings in Scots dialect. Take a look at them below:

? - Gled

? - Bosie

? - Wunnerin

? - pfft.

? - Whitever

? - Nae wirds

? - Did ye, ay?

? - A'll thole it

? - Sad relief

? - Waow!

? - Wheesht! — Michael Dempster (@DrMDempster) July 17, 2017

? - Upsides doon

? - Siller!

? - Forwunnert

☹️ - Froon

? - Wee froon

? - Confoondit

? - Disappointit

? - Worrit

? - Scunnert

? - Greetin — Michael Dempster (@DrMDempster) July 17, 2017

? - Got the cauld

? - Snottey

? - No weel

? - Sair heid

? - Got the boak!

? - Guid wee sowel

? - Coo Boy/Girl

? - Cloon!

? - Lyer

? - Geek — Michael Dempster (@DrMDempster) July 17, 2017

? - Lug

? - Tung

? - Mooth, Gub

? - Airm

? - Neive

? - Braw

? - Mince

? - Fingers crossit

✌️ - Peace mon!

? - METAL!!

? - No bad

? - Left — Michael Dempster (@DrMDempster) July 17, 2017

? - Kinnen

? - Tod

? - Grumphie, Grice

? - Deuk

? - Puddock

? - Earn, Aigle

? - Hoolet

? - Flichterin Moose

? - Wulf,Oof

? - UNICORN

? - Wab — Michael Dempster (@DrMDempster) July 17, 2017

? - Yowe

? - Tup

? - Chookie

? - Bubbly Jock

? - Skwurrl

? - Draigon

? - Tree

??- Treen

☘️ - Shamrock

? - Leaf

? - Leafs

? - Flooer

? - Muin — Michael Dempster (@DrMDempster) July 17, 2017

? - Aipple

? - Perr

? - Limon

? - Strawb

? - Grosart

? - Tamata

? - Tottie, Tattie

? - Nippie pepper

? - Breid, plain or pan

? - Sushi — Michael Dempster (@DrMDempster) July 17, 2017

? - An Egg?

? - Echt baw

⛳️ - The gowf

? - Airchery, doon the butts

? - The feeshin

? - The boxin / fechtin

?️‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♀️ - The Heilan Games — Michael Dempster (@DrMDempster) July 17, 2017

Correction:

? - Beamin

? - Beamer

? - Snottery, wee snodger — Michael Dempster (@DrMDempster) July 17, 2017

Here's an honorary mention of the Scottish version of Facebook reactions:

