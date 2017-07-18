Happiest dog in the world Close
Happiest dog in the world

Emojis have become an integral part of our daily communications. From iOS to Android, there's an ocean of emojis that people can use to express themselves beyond words.

But the meaning of certain emojis has been called into question and was subjected to debate on the internet. As the disputes continue, Scots language expert Dr Michael Dempster has put together a list of emoji meanings in Scots dialect.

Be it "whitever" or "wheesht", here are more than 200 depictions of emojis you come across every day.

Due to the limitations of the characters on Twitter, Dempster put out a thread of tweets for all the emoji meanings in Scots dialect. Take a look at them below:

Here's an honorary mention of the Scottish version of Facebook reactions:

Do you have any thoughts on these depictions? Let us know of other interesting meanings for emojis in the comments below.

Related