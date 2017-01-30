Empire actress Taraji P. Henson left little to the imagination during Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Award when she rocked a sheer number that made it obvious she wasn't wearing a bra.

The actress wore a Reem Acra gown in soft blush tone and the beading on the bust area prevented a wardrobe malfunction.

Hours before the award ceremony, Henson took to her Instagram to post a photo of her wearing a pair of pink fluffy Puma slides from Rihanna's line.

"Ooooooohhhhh HOW I WISH I could wear these all night!!! #TheCalmBeforeThePain #sagawards2017 THANK YOU @badgalriri," she captioned the photograph.

Henson's latest movie Hidden Figures won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The movie is about three black women ― Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson ― and their roles in NASA's successful attempt to put astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Accepting the award, Henson, who portrayed Johnson, said: "This film is about unity. The shoulders of the women that we stand on are three American heroes: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. Without them, we would not know how to reach the stars."

"These women did not complain about the problems, the circumstances, the issues," she continued. "They focused on solutions. Therefore, these brave women helped put men into space."

She also said it was time to put differences aside and work towards the betterment of human race. "This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside, and we come together as a human race," she concluded. "We win. Love wins every time ... They are hidden figures no more!"