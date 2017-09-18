Anthony Anderson laughs really hard at Stephen Colberts joke about Bill Maher being one of the African American nominees because he uses the n word so much. Colbert is the the 2017 Emmys host.
Emmys 2017: Watch Anthony Anderson crack up during Stephen Colberts Bill Maher nominee joke
- September 18, 2017 10:55 IST
