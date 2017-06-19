French President Emmanuel Macrons party, En Marche!, won more than 300 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly on June 18. The winning margin is lower than expected, but voter turnout is estimated at 42%, a record low in the post-war Fifth Republic.
Emmanuel Macrons party wins large majority in French parliament
- June 19, 2017 15:33 IST
