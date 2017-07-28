Remember Emma Watson twirling her way through the sets of Beauty and the Beast in that gorgeous yellow gown? Well, can you imagine her twirling in a white gown on her wedding day? Hard, isn't it? But fans of the stunning British actress have to prepare themselves for the sight as it is reported that Watson may be engaged and is preparing to tie the knot.

The shocking claim comes from Life & Style Magazine. The tabloid claims that the actress has begun planning her "dream wedding" with her techie boyfriend. The Harry Potter star has been rumoured to be dating William "Mack" Knight for nearly two years now and the couple are between wedding talks.

The news was broken by a diner who was sitting on another table close to Emma and Knight's at dinner in San Diego's Jupiter and Ivy. The curious diner reportedly eves dropped their conversation and overheard the couple discussing their wedding plans.

Talking to the magazine, the diner claimed, "They could be heard discussing what their dream wedding would be like. They talked about which family members they would invite and where the wedding would take place, in America or London. They even talked about flowers and a honeymoon."

While this comes as a heart-breaking news for fans, Gossip Cop has clarified that this is a fake story. Debunking the wedding talks, the gossip website contacted sources close to Watson and confirmed that there is no wedding being planned as of now. The site wrote: "She isn't planning a wedding, and the tabloid's story is simply "not true." In fact, there's no reason to believe the actress is engaged to Knight, let alone preparing the nuptials."

Fans are aware that the actress has kept her private life away from paparazzi and tabloids. Talking to Vanity Fair in February, the actress revealed the reason behind her privacy. She told the magazine, "I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

While she hasn't even confirmed her romance publically, there are lesser chances that she could risk discussing the wedding preps in public, Gossip Cop notes.

But what do you think? Emma Watson secretly engaged? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.