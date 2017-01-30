India is known for design-oriented jewellery, which is different from the West as they prefer simple and symmetrical designs.

In an interview, Federica Imperiali, Head of New Product Development, Forevermark told International Business Times, India about the difference between Indian and western jewellery. She also revealed the trends to expect in 2017.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

International Business Times:What kind of designs and trends can we look forward to this year?

Federica Imperiali: The Spring Summer collection of 2017 focuses on two trends, "Now and Forever" and "Nature's Beauty", which encompass the Forevermark's brand promise of being beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.

"Now and Forever" is an opportunity to celebrate life's special moments with Forevermark diamond jewellery that reminds us, at a glance, of a cherished person or moment. Subtle motifs and heritage designs, become new icons to be passed on from one generation to the next.

Forevermark's commitment to protect the natural world is embodied in the trend "Nature's Beauty". As a metaphor for nature's multi-facetted allure, responsibly sourced diamonds become the foundation of jewellery that reflects the world around us, from the heavens to the earth.

IBT: Name one celebrity who has a good taste in jewellery and name one you wish you could design for.

Federica Imperiali: Emma Watson tops my list for good taste in jewellery as well as who I would like to create a design.

IBT: How are jewellery tastes in India and abroad different?

Federica Imperiali: Indian consumers are more design-oriented leaning towards traditional styles with a contemporary twist. While the western world prefers straight lines and simplistic designs.

IBT: Share your experience of designing for India.

Federica Imperiali: Indians, especially women, have an innate passion for jewellery. Designing new collections which interpret relevant insights for them is always exhilarating as well as challenging. Capricci, the nose pin, is such an example where we reinvented a traditional style of jewellery by taking inspiration from the desire of each woman to express her own individuality and feelings.

IBT: Tell us more about Forevermark's new collection.

Federica Imperiali: The trends of 2017 will pave the way for new designs and creativity. However, other collections in the pipeline include the Two Stone Collection, the Circle of Trust, the enchanting Artemis Collection developed with Bibhu Mohapatra and the elegant Zanyah Collection created in collaboration with Sabyasachi.

IBT: Would you like to design jewellery on precious metals like gold, silver or platinum?

Federica Imperiali: The heart of any jewellery that we create, is not the metal but the diamond which is the core ingredient. Our designs and the metal that is used are enveloped around the diamond to enhance the beauty of the stone. To guarantee the authenticity of a Forevermark, each diamond has a unique inscription number which is an assurance that each diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced.

IBT: Have you worked with customised jewellery? What do you think of it?

Federica Imperiali: We create customised jewellery when we work in collaboration with designers like Bibhu Mohapatra and Sabyasachi. Working on these collaborations is an unbelievable experience which gives us the freedom of creativity and provides a different perspective of design.

IBT: Besides Forevermark, what other designs do you like? Any brand you look up to?

Federica Imperiali: I choose to take inspiration from vintage jewellery designs such as the ones from the Art Deco movement and the Renaissance.