It doesn't take too long for an embarrassing moment to go viral online, especially when it is wardrobe malfunctions. This time, the prey of the unfortunate incident is popular Emirati singer Ahlam aka The Queen.

The diva was in for a shock when she found out that a video featuring her embarrassing wardrobe malfunction was caught on camera. The gorgeous singer, unfortunately, donned a body fitting gown with a tear in her underarm area.

Although no one would have taken notice given its placement, the singer mistakenly raised her hand, giving onlookers a view of the tear. Soon, an attendee of the event recorded the mishap and the footage reached the dark world of internet.

Arabic news agencies have now blamed the singer's size of clothes. Apparently, she wears outfits that are small for her size and that must have led to the awkward moment. Although the singer hasn't addressed the issue, Kuwaiti actress Haya Al Shuaibi has come out in the defence of the singer.

Posting a video on Instagram, with a Snapchat filter, the actress showed her support to Ahlam by saying that everyone faces similar circumstances at some point. Calling out trollers, she also added that it is highly "inappropriate" to make fun of someone.

For those of you who don't know, Ahlam is a reputed singer who has had numerous successful albums under her belt. She is MBC's Arab Idol's celebrity judge. With over eight million followers on Twitter and about seven million followers on Instagram, she is indeed the Queen of Emirates.

