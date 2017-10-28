Weeks after his ranting rap against US President Donald Trump, Eminem seems to have subtly announced details about his new album.

Fans are convinced that the singer has started rolling out the promotional campaign for his next album and has revealed the title as well. According to fans of the rapper, the title is most likely "Revival."

Take this with a pinch of salt but fans have started speculating that Eminem's new album is named Revival after the 45-year-old's agent Paul Rosenberg posted a picture of Yelawolf's new album Trial by Fire. But little did Rosenberg know that the billboard in the background could create such a rage online.

In the picture, a huge ad board featuring a new medicine is seen. Titled Revival, the slogan for the ad reads: "Seize the moment with Revival." If you see closely, the logo for the drug is a reversed E! Avid fans of the singer know that it is exactly like Eminem's own logo. This has got tongues wagging and fans are convinced that it is a subtle message about his new album.

Hollywood Life looked more into the speculation and revealed that the website for the drug is to treat "Atrox Rithimus." Haven't heard of it? HL claims that it because there is no such thing. A few blogs claim that it is Latin phrase which translates into "bitter rhythm." Makes better sense now?

Look what arrived at the Shady offices today! @Yelawolf TRIAL BY FIRE comes out this Friday 10/27! #cdbaby A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

On the video advertisement featured on Revival's website, a happy couple is seen hiking through a scenic view. The camera turns to the man and he says: "When you're experiencing moderate to severe Atrox Rithimus, the unpredictability of a reaction is always on your mind. Where to go. How to avoid it. It's easy to lose yourself. That's how I thought it had to be, until I found out I could do it differently with Revival. And learned how Revival can get and keep that sh*t under control."

A hotline has been shared online and it shares a similar message. A fan has called the number and the pre-recorded message shares similar lines as the above.