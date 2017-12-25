Christmas just got merrier and Eminem's daughter is to be thankful. She might be known as Eminem's daughter but Hailie Scott knows how to keep the attention on her when she does something. The 21-year-old going on 22 this Christmas has caught massive attention online after she posted a rather raunchy picture of herself.

The rapper's famous daughter gave her Instagram followers an eyeful when she decided to jump on the braless trend donning a body-hugging top. Showing off ample bust, the diva also flaunted her jaw-dropping toned abs in the photo.

Starting her birthday celebrations early, Hailie was seen reclining on a red sofa in the photograph. She matched her long-sleeved cut-out white top with a pair of denim and stilettos adding the oomph factor to the photo.

Flashing her beautiful red-lipped smile while her lovely tresses perfectly placed on her shoulder, Hailie looked gorgeous. She captioned the picture: "Happy early birthday to me."

happy early birthday to me A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

A student of Michigan State University, Hailie has mostly stayed away from the limelight. However, recently Eminem's new album got her to the spotlight.

Though a song referring to Hailie in the rapper's latest album titled Revival, Eminem rapped about his regrets to his daughter. The song titled Castle, the singer recalls how he felt when he became a father.

"I built this castle / Now we are trapped on the throne," he raps. "I'm sorry we're alone / I wrote my chapter / You'll turn the page when I'm gone / I hope you'll sing along / This is your song / I just want you to know that I ain't scared / Whatever it takes to raise you, I'm prepared," the lyrics read.

In the song, he also refers to his 2007 near-fatal overdose on meth and raps, "And if things should worsen / don't take this letter I wrote / As a goodbye note / 'Cause your dad's at the end of his rope / I'm sliding down a slippery slope / Anyways sweetie, I better go / I'm getting sleepy."

Revival has received mixed reactions from fans but Hailie has been winning the internet.