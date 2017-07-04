There are a number of celebrities who have laid their hands on Guinness World Records. These celebrities may have been known for their talents in different fields but people aren't quite aware of the fact that they have created some bizarre world records on the way.

Here is a list of seven such celebrities:

Jennifer Lawrence – For being the highest-grossing action movie actress

According to Forbes, Lawrence took home $46 million after the first two 'Hunger Games' movies grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide. Now, you know why the Hollywood actress made it to the prestigious book of records.

Abhishek Bachchan – For making most public appearances in 12 hours

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is also a part of Guinness World Records for making most public appearances in 12 hours by a film star.

In 2009, while promoting his film Delhi 6, he visited seven cities -- Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Mumbai. He travelled around 1,800 km in just 12 hours by private jet and car.

Miley Cyrus – For most searched-for pop star on the internet

Singer Miley Cyrus became the most searched pop star on the internet after her controversial 'twerking' video of 2013.

Beyoncé – For getting most likes on a picture on Instagram

Beyoncé's popularity is well-known but a very few people know that the singer holds a record for getting around 6,335,571 likes in just eight hours after she is announced that she is pregnant. She broke Selena Gomez's record for the most liked Instagram picture.

Kumar Sanu – Most number of songs recorded in a day

Singer Kumar Sanu got into the list of Guinness World Records by recording 28 songs in a single day.

Eminem – For most words in a hit single

Eminem packed 1,560 words in 6 min 4 sec song, 'Rap God,' which made him a part of the Guinness World Records. In fact, Slim Shady's intro alone spits 97 words into 6.46 words per second, according to Guinness World Records.

Check out his supersonic speed here:

Kapoor Family – Largest screen family – Bollywood

Bollywood fans would know that the Kapoor family is into the entertainment industry since 1929 when for the first time Prithviraj Kapoor took the big screen. Following his footsteps, his three sons -- Raj, Shammi and Shashi -- took the legacy forward and later their children and so on.