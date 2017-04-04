Emily Ratajkowski has the best way to deal with the Monday Blues. The Gone Girl actress treated her 12.1 million Instagram followers with a swimsuit photo that flaunted her bottom.

In the photo she posted on her Instagram, she is seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit that is not only backless but also gave a glimpse of her derriere.

"Monday stretch," she captioned the image that shows her facing away from the camera and stretching her hands in the sea on Monday (April 3) morning. She also treated her Instagram followers with several other series of photos and Instagram story.

One of the photos, showed her wearing a cleavage-baring white crop top hugging her US-based Swiss contemporary artist Banda. "Hbd cutie," she wished her friend.

Later, she posted a photo that showed her holding a burger in one hand and a beer in the other during the baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Monday. She was at the baseball game to promote the burger.

Opening day! ⚾️? Let's go Dodgers! Thanks @budweiser #dodgerburger #sponsored A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 3, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Meanwhile, Emily is one of the stars who always consistently maintained a fit body. Talking about the same, she told Elle: "For me it's always about trying to consistently maintain a fit and body-conscious eating schedule so three days before I'm not like, Oh my God, I have a bathing suit shoot I have to do."

"I'm very lucky genetically that I don't have to work super hard and freak out over my diet. It's about balance. For example, like right now I'm talking to you and eating an almond croissant, but for lunch I'll probably go light and have a salad or whatever," she added.