Emily Ratajkowski isn't ashamed of showing some skin and her friends and family were in for a treat during the Christmas holidays when they received holiday cards featuring a photograph wherein she posed completely naked. She preserved her modesty by covering her private parts with her hands.

Richard Hammond stirs up a controversy with 'Eating ice cream is gay' comment

"The cards are far more than just a holiday greeting — they're a gift in and of themselves. With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages," she explained to the Sun the reason behind going nude.

However, Piers Morgan isn't buying this logic. He took to Twitter to blast the model for sending out the wrong message to her millions of fans.

"Any woman who thinks sending naked selfie Christmas cards promotes feminism is as ridiculous as @emrata," he tweeted and followed it by a series of messages saying Ratajkowski was sending the wrong message to her impressionable fans.

"Women like @emrata & @KimKardashian influence millions of young girls on social media. Their 'naked selfies = empowerment' message is BS.

"Women can wear what they like. My issue is with female celebrities posting naked selfies & pretending it's about female empowerment."

Back in July, Ratajkowski once again bared all for a photoshoot with Harper's Bazaar where she opened up about going nude. According to the model and actress, the objective of stripping down is always not about seeking attention.

"A woman can be seeking attention and also make a statement," she told the magazine. "They don't need to be mutually exclusive." She also credited the social media for helping highlight feminist issues, saying it was the perfect platform to reach out to millions.