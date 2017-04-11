Emily Ratajkowski is often in the news for her daring Instagram photographs. She is proud of her body and does not mind showing off her incredible figure to her millions of Instagram followers. But when it comes to movies, she wants a role that explores her acting chops.

Ratajkowski is on the cover of the March issue of Marie Claire and she has opened up about her future movie projects, saying she wants something more than just to be a part of big studio movies.

"I am way more interested in working with unexpected and cool directors on interesting projects than being in this big studio movie where you're in a bikini. I turn down a lot of movies, but I have to fight for the ones that I really want," she told the publication.

The 25-year-old actress also talked about being a sex symbol as well as a feminist.

"In every profile written about me, there is, 'She's so sexual and she's such a sex symbol,' paired with, 'But, wow, she knows about politics.' And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other?"

Ratajkowski found herself at the centre of a lot of unwanted media attention late last year after Piers Morgan slammed her for sending her friends nude Christmas cards. He slammed her for claiming she was stripping for feminism.

"All in the name of feminism!" he wrote on Twitter. "Way to go Emily, you shameless slapper."

In a separate message, he added: "Any woman who thinks sending naked selfie Christmas cards promotes feminism is as ridiculous as Emily Ratajkowski."