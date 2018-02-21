American model Emily Ratajkowski, known to strip in front of the camera, has once again proved that she loves posing topless. In the recent cover shoot for Vanity Fair Spain, the 26-year-old has left little to the imagination.

In a series of provocative pictures, the Gone Girl actress posed buck naked for the celebrated portrait photographer Norman Jean Roy.

In one photo, she is seen wearing nothing but high-waisted black colored knickers. She used her arms to cover her modesty during the capture.

@vanityfairspain by #NormanJeanRoy A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 1:07pm PST

Taking to Instagram, Emily also shared a handful of pictures from her sultry Vanity Fair photo shoot. While one of her pictures shows her bare face with deeply kohled eyes, another black-and-white capture shows the model just laying naked in a bathtub.

@vanityfairspain A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

The actress-model put her curves full on display in another photo as she lies down on a sofa holding an old camera that strategically covers her bare chest.

@vanityfairspain A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:37pm PST

One of the sultry shots sees Emily sitting on the floor wearing white knickers with her hands covering her assets while her brunette hair is let loose.

@vanityfairspain A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:36pm PST

Emily, who is better known for her risqué photo shoots, recently told Harper's Bazaar Arabia may people feel a woman being sexualized contradicts the idea of feminism.

"I'd rather annoy people than hide my beliefs. I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism," said Ratajkowski.

"That conversation itself can be oppressive to women because you're telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism."